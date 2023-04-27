Truist Financial Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $840.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $764.31.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $742.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $737.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.84.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

