Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,098,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 696,945 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,558,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,268. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

