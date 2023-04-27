Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 1,027.6% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, an increase of 1,027.6% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

TSGTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

