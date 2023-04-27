Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 1,027.6% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, an increase of 1,027.6% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

TSGTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

