Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in April

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.7 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
TUWLF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Tullow Oil
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWLF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.