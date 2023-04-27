Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.4 %

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

