Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $15.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

TWO stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

