Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 21.5% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 21.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 5,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 22.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,171. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

