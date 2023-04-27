Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 130,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

TSN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,443. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

