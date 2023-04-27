UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040,569 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.87% of UDR worth $236,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 672.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

