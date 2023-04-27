UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
UMB Financial Stock Up 10.3 %
UMB Financial stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.