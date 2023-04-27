UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 10.3 %

UMB Financial stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.