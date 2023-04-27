UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

UMH opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.