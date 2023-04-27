Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Uni-Select Price Performance

UNIEF stock remained flat at $34.19 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The FinishMaster US segment offers refinish and industrial coatings and related products.

