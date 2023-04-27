Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UNCY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 255,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,547. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.