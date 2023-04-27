Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
