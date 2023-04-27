Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

