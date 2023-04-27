United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.04. 9,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 295,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
United Homes Group Trading Up 3.3 %
United Homes Group Company Profile
DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.
