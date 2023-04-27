United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Rentals stock traded down $18.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.64. 1,555,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,394. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.62.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

