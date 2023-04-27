United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $6.30 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 106,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. 532,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,739. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

