United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.73. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $174.36 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $2,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $50,672,111. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

