Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT Raised to €24.30

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to €24.30 ($27.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($32.22) to €29.20 ($32.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC:UMGNF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

