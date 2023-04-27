Uquid Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.89 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $216,143.51 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00013531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

