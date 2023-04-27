Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $816.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

