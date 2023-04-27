Utrust (UTK) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Utrust has a market cap of $57.80 million and $10.14 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.