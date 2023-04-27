Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 4300124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 332,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

