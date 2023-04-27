Valley National Bancorp (VLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2023 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2023 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $9.00.

4/5/2023 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Valley National Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 14,438,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

