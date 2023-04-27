Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 14.2% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.07. 163,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

