Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,849. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

