Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.98. 454,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,605. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

