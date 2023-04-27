Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,446,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,378,579 shares.The stock last traded at $60.05 and had previously closed at $60.28.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government, excluding inflation-protected bonds, with maturities of 3-10 years.
