Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VONV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 124,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

