Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 905,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.