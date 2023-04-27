Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,834,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 269,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

