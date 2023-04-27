Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Rainwater Charitable Foundation lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 93.5% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.