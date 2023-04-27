Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Lowered by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 561,824 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

