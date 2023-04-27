Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaso Trading Up 2.6 %

VASO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 41,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Vaso has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

