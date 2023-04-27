VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VEON Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 11,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Stories

