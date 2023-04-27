Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

