Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 97.5% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verb Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 599.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Stock Down 8.5 %

VERB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.78.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

