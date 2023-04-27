Verge Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and $1.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00307587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00540639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00067449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00409328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,049,019 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

