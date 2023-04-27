Veritex Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Veritex has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 5.9 %

Veritex stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Veritex has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $945.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 1,436.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.