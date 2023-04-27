Vertcoin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $40,986.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00302288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00528795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00396313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,627,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.