Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $336.64

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $336.64 and last traded at $330.59, with a volume of 384959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,248 shares of company stock worth $18,812,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

