Vertex Planning Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27. The company has a market cap of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $190.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

