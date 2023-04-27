Vertex Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 84,636 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 84,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 398,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,211. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

