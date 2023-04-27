Vertex Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 928 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

NYSE MA traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $369.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $351.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.