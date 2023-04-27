Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,744,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,165. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32.

