Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 806,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.