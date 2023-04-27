Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $157.04. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,769. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.