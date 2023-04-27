Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,874,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,159,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

