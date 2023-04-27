Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. 130,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

