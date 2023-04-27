Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,768 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,015 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

